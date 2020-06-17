MCCALL, Ky. — The Swon Brothers will headline an Independence Day Concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 4, at the newly opened Hatfield’s Hideout Riverfront Cabins & Campground in McCarr, according to a news release.
The country duo from Muskogee, Oklahoma, gained national notoriety as finalists on the fourth season of NBC’s “The Voice.”
The following year, they released their major-label debut, “The Swon Brothers,” putting their stamp on the 11-song collection by co-producing with award winning producer Mark Bright (Carrie Underwood). The album’s first single “Later On” was the duo’s first Top 15 hit.
Zach and Colton have received CMA and ACM Award Nominations for “Vocal Duo of the Year,” as well as a CMT Music Award nomination for “Duo Video of the Year”. The brothers join Brad Paisley on his Country Nation World Tour and Carrie Underwood on her Storyteller Tour, and constantly tour on their own.
Concert attendees will only be admitted into the venue space on their dirt bikes, ATVs and side-by-sides. They will remain in/on their vehicles throughout the duration of the show for safe social distancing practices. Tickets must be purchased via Eventbrite. Walk-ups will not be permitted into the outdoor venue.
Additionally, those who pre-register will be able to take part in a group ride with The Swon Brothers on Friday, July 3.
“We’re thrilled to host The Swon Brothers and celebrate America with this fantastic show,” said Chancey Hatfield, owner of Hatfield’s Hideout Riverfront Campground. “The off-road community that travels to eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia are a close group of people, and we expect them to be out in full-force to enjoy the Independence Day weekend celebration”.
For more information on the concert and weekend events, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/562674391297553/.