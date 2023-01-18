Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Presiding over fast tracks

West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, presides over the body Thursday.

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — The Republican-supermajority West Virginia Senate passed two bills Thursday morning that it introduced just moments before without making the text of the bills publicly available until hours after they had passed.

The Senate suspended state constitutional rules to ram the bills through with little discussion and no chance for public comment, a day after it opened the 2023 regular legislative session by passing 23 other bills the same way.

