WILLIAMSON — The Collective in downtown Williamson welcomed The Wood Shed Company to its retail space.
The Wood Shed Company, owned by Teresa Preece, officially opened in The Collective on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Near record high temperatures. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 2:45 am
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
WILLIAMSON — The Collective in downtown Williamson welcomed The Wood Shed Company to its retail space.
The Wood Shed Company, owned by Teresa Preece, officially opened in The Collective on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Preece has lived in Mingo County all of her life and worked as nurse in the local community for 33 years. About seven years ago, Preece and a cousin attended a furniture painting workshop. She has been hooked on painting furniture and learning different techniques since that first class.
Preece said her favorite projects have been finding vintage pieces of furniture and turning them into something unique and beautiful.
“I’m very excited to have a space at The Collective,” Preece said in a release about the new partnership. “I love our little home town and love seeing this unique space in downtown Williamson. Please stop in and visit The Wood Shed Company.”
The Wood Shed Company is also a distributor of Wise Owl paint products and offers various colors of paints, primer, glazes, varnish, furniture salve and wax.
The Collective, located at 68 E. 2nd Ave., hosts several boutique-style, retail and artisan-based small businesses. This open-space shopping location is formerly part of First National Bank of Williamson at the location that once housed Hobbs Department Store.
The Collective regularly announces pop-up events to support local artists and business owners not already housed within the business.
Shops currently located in The Collective include; White Daisy Boutique, Southern Mercantile LLC, Maple Grove Books, CC Coffee and Tea Interest, Gift Nation Personalization, The Twisted Sisters Creations & Home Décor, Steadfast Boutique, The Wood Shed Company and the Randall Sanger Photography Gallery. The space also features a section with products from artisans who also display and sell inside the Coal House.
The Collective is open each week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. More information about each shop can be found on The Collective’s Facebook page.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.