Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20230222-wdn-collective.jpg
Buy Now

The Collective in downtown Williamson welcomed The Wood Shed Company to its retail space, which opened on Feb. 9, 2023.

 Courtesy of The Collective

WILLIAMSON — The Collective in downtown Williamson welcomed The Wood Shed Company to its retail space.

The Wood Shed Company, owned by Teresa Preece, officially opened in The Collective on Thursday, Feb. 9.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Tags

Recommended for you