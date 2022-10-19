Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — The Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce opened its newest venture, The Collective, in downtown Williamson Friday.

The Collective, located at 68 E. 2nd Ave., hosts several boutique-style, retail and artisan based small businesses. This open-space shopping location is formerly part of First National Bank of Williamson at the location that once housed Hobbs Department Store.

