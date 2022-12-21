WILLIAMSON — Local musician and music teacher Thomas Jude played holiday music for shoppers Saturday at The Collective in downtown Williamson.
The Collective has had multiple live music events through the holiday season, and announced special events on its Facebook page.
The Collective, located at 68 E. 2nd Ave., hosts several boutique-style, retail and artisan-based small businesses. This open-space shopping location is formerly part of First National Bank of Williamson at the location that once housed Hobbs Department Store.
Shops located in The Collective are White Daisy Boutique, Southern Mercantile LLC, Maple Grove Books, CC Coffee and Tea Interest, Gift Nation Personalization, The Twisted Sisters Creations & Home Décor, Steadfast Boutique and the Randall Sanger Photography Gallery.
The Collective is open each week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. More information about each shop can be found on The Collective’s Facebook page.
