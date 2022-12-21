Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

 Nancy Peyton | Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON — Local musician and music teacher Thomas Jude played holiday music for shoppers Saturday at The Collective in downtown Williamson.

The Collective has had multiple live music events through the holiday season, and announced special events on its Facebook page.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

