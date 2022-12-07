WILLIAMSON — The Collective in downtown Williamson hosted a breakfast with Santa Saturday.
The event was catered by two of the retail space’s of local businesses — CC Coffee and Tea Interest and Southern Mercantile.
The Collective is continuing to host other special events through the holiday season to promote local businesses. A pop-up shop with The Outdoors Mama’s Sweet Shoppe is slated for Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Other special events and pop-up shops will also be posted on The Collective’s Facebook page.
The Collective, located at 68 E. 2nd Ave., hosts several boutique-style, retail and artisan-based small businesses. This open-space shopping location is formerly part of First National Bank of Williamson at the location that once housed Hobbs Department Store and is a project of the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Shops located in The Collective are White Daisy Boutique, Southern Mercantile LLC, Maple Grove Books, CC Coffee and Tea Interest, Gift Nation Personalization, The Twisted Sisters Creations & Home Décor, Steadfast Boutique and the Randall Sanger Photography Gallery.
The Collective is open each week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
