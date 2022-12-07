Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

The Collective hosted breakfast with Santa Saturday, Dec. 3.

 Courtesy of Chris Dotson

WILLIAMSON — The Collective in downtown Williamson hosted a breakfast with Santa Saturday.

The event was catered by two of the retail space’s of local businesses — CC Coffee and Tea Interest and Southern Mercantile.

