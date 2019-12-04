WILLIAMSON — Art fanatics in the Tug Valley area have an event in store just for them this Friday as Cinderella Theatre is set to host “The Art of Recovery,” which is the second Pop-Up Art Gallery brought to you by The Art Brigade: #LoveWilliamson, in conjunction with Tug Valley Area CVB, and sponsored by Williamson Health and Wellness Center.
The event is scheduled for 6-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6.
“The Art of Recovery” will showcase the works of accomplished artists and creators connected with the local effort to provide health and healing from drug addiction. Works from the areas recovery community, including counselors, program participants and graduates will be on display.
"This galley will be themed as the participants are all involved with the substance abuse recovery community," event organizer Jim Pajarillo said. "Our area has been one of the hardest hit by the drug epidemic for close to two decades, what we hope to show during the Art of Recovery is that creativity has a healing quality. The artwork will include painting, sculpture, photography, and fabric work."
Featured artists will include Kim McClanahan, Alex Elkins, Travis Tomblin and Katherine Ward among others.
The evening will also include a reception with the various artists and a reading by local author Andrea Fekete, who wrote the popular novel of the WV coal mine wars, “Waters Run Wild.”
Live music will also be provided by the artistic director for Southern Coalition for the Arts, Rachel Noe-Maynard.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/theartbrigade/.