MATEWAN - The town of Matewan will celebrate the 25th annual Matewan Homecoming on Saturday, Sept. 14, along Main Street and surrounding areas in downtown Matewan.
Matewan began the tradition of having the homecoming in 1995 when the municipality celebrated 100 years of incorporation. The annual event was so successful that it continued to be an annual event held the second Saturday in September.
The highlight of the events for 2019 will be the fall re-enactment of the Matewan Massacre performed by the Matewan Drama Troupe and leader Donna Paterino.
This year's performance will take place at noon in Railroad Alley.
Vendors will be set up all day Saturday starting early in the morning selling various items and food while live music will also be played throughout the day at the Rotary Pavilion.
The annual Matewan Car Show will also see its 23rd year, drawing enthusiasts from hundreds of miles to the historic district. Each year the town gives the first 50 registrars a plaque featuring a customized design made of 100% coal.
Guests will also be able to visit the Matewan Depot Replica Museum and Welcome Center as well as the Matewan Mine Wars Museum. Keith Gibson will also offer air boat rides on the Tug Fork River, weather permitting. There will also be several activities and inflatables set up all day long for children of all ages.
Flea market vendors are encouraged to set up free of charge. For more information about the 25th annual Matewan Homecoming, call 304-235-0484.