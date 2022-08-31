Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

20220720-wdn-wpd.JPG
Williamson Police Department Chief Grady Dotson reads resignation letters from two officers during a meeting of Williamson City Council on July 14.

 Nancy Peyton | Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON — A third officer moved up their resignation date, leaving the Williamson Police Department even more shorthanded than before.

Police Chief Grady Dotson said Thursday he had another physical examination planned in the hopes of moving some candidates on to the civil testing needed to become a city officer.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

