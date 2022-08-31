WILLIAMSON — A third officer moved up their resignation date, leaving the Williamson Police Department even more shorthanded than before.
Police Chief Grady Dotson said Thursday he had another physical examination planned in the hopes of moving some candidates on to the civil testing needed to become a city officer.
“Sadly, as I was telling you guys a couple of council meetings ago, we’re losing officers,” Dotson said. “Two went to the railroad. I read their resignations to this council and to the citizens of Williamson. It was very hard for me to do that.”
Dotson said Jarrod Marcum, who had been with the Williamson City Police for 13 years, was the latest resignation. Dotson had initially informed the council of Marcum’s plans to leave when initially addressing the officer shortage but said Thursday that he is leaving before the end of August.
“It’s really sad,” Dotson said. “I’ve been working with Jarrod for over 13 years … you become family. We do everything together, and it’s just really sad to see someone go. Jarrod’s a very good officer, and this town will miss him, and I will as well.”
Hatfield commended Marcum for his years of service to the town and encouraged council members to reach out to him and share their well wishes for his new career and to thank him for the time he had been with Williamson.
Dotson once again talked about the political climate across the state and nation making it difficult to find police officers. He said the West Virginia State Police has begun offering hefty sign-on bonuses in an effort to attract troopers.
“You can not get officers,” Dotson said. “It’s becoming so hard to find police officers or anybody that wants to do it.”
Steps have been taken to bring new officers in to the Williamson Police Department, which is now down to a staff of three officers. Earlier in August the Williamson City Council approved Dotson to pursue a potential candidate he said had passed both the physical and civil exam required to become an officer. Grady said the potential candidate still needed to complete some mental health testing required by the state.
Hatfield said both he and the council were interested in getting officers back into the department, so he recommended the process continue for the potential hire.
The city council met in an hour-long executive session during its only meeting in July to discuss the issue before returning to address the public. Hatfield said at that time two officers had resigned, with Dotson reading their letters to council later in the meeting.
The council voted in July to make an emergency 90-day hire of a former employee of the department. Council also charged the department with being proactive in seeking potential new officers.
Dotson said previously the main factor in the officers leaving is finding better-paying jobs in other fields.
“Pay and different things always play a factor in the career that we have chosen,” Dotson said. “When these two officers came to me with resignation letters, it was hard for them, and it’s really hard for me.”
Hatfield said the council will review pay structure and other factors in the hopes of attracting and retaining officers for the police force.
“We’re living in a very difficult time,” Hatfield said. “Law enforcement doesn’t attract a lot of people like it used to because, obviously, sadly this country doesn’t appreciate its police officers, in my opinion. Their safety, their service and everything has been neglected and taken advantage of, and I think it’s showing its fruits and problems by what we see here.”
Dotson previously said he will continue working to ensure the safety of those in the city and wants those living and working in Williamson to always have officers looking out for them.
“I want Williamson to have a police force,” Dotson said. “I want Williamson to excel. I want the citizens to always know that they’re safe. I put a lot of hours in myself that I don’t get paid the overtime and stuff for, and my guys do, too. I really appreciate them.”