CHARLESTON — Former West Virginia Secretary of State Natalie Tennant is running in 2020 for her old job.
Positioning herself for a potential rematch of the 2016 election, Tennant, a Democrat, said she plans to campaign on a record established in her first two terms in the office.
“At this critical time for our state, it is important that our leaders honor the call of public service by taking seriously the responsibilities and trust West Virginians place in them,” she said.
Tennant won the office in 2008 and again in 2012, with an unsuccessful senatorial run against Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., in 2014.
In a news release, she listed accomplishments in office including returning $4 million to the general fund during her tenure, implementing online voter registration, and assisting in the passage of automatic voter registration during the 2016 legislative session (though it still has not been implemented).
Tennant also has a background in broadcast news and was the first woman to serve as West Virginia University’s Mountaineer mascot.
In 2016, current Secretary of State Mac Warner beat Tennant by less than two points. Warner has filed precandidacy papers for an unspecified office.
