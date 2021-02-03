CHARLESTON — After successfully passing a bill to cap insulin copay costs for some diabetes patients, a bipartisan team in the West Virginia House of Delegates is hoping to build on the momentum.
Delegates Matt Rohrbach, R-Cabell, and Barbara Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, announced Tuesday they will introduce a bill to further reduce the cap on copays for insulin and create caps for diabetes equipment, supplies and non-insulin medication.
The bill passed in 2020, House Bill 4543, capped the copay for insulin at $100 for insurance controlled by the state, such as the Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA) and managed care. The bill also required insurance companies cover equipment costs, but it did not cap it.
The to-be-introduced bill would further lower the cap for insulin copays to $25 and create copay limits for diabetes equipment, like insulin pumps, and non-insulin medications. HB 4543 as written would have capped copays at $25 but the Senate had heartburn over the number and increased it to $100.
“What we did last year was put a limit on copays. Where we need to go further is on the technology side,” Rohrbach said during a virtual press conference about the bill. “When I was a young medical student, we still had pork insulin and that was it. Now we have a tremendous amount of technology, like continuous glucose monitors, but a lot of people don’t have access to this technology because of the cost.”
Rohrbach, vice chair of the House Health and Human Resources Committee, said providing this life-saving technology to all people with diabetes would improve their quality of life and prevent further, often deadly, complications from the disease, like heart disease or renal failure.
“We can prevent these things with long-term diabetic control and we have the technology to do it,” he said. “This bill makes it easier to get access to these lifesaving technologies.”
The bill is modeled after legislation passed last year in Connecticut.
Roughly 15% of West Virginians suffer from diabetes and depend on insulin to keep them alive, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
According to the Health Care Cost Institute, an individual with Type 1 diabetes paid an average of about $6,000 in 2016 for insulin. Since then, prices have only gone up.
Maggie Rogers, a teacher in Monongalia County, said her son was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was in first grade. Nearly until he graduated, he had to bring testing strips, syringes, snacks and other supplies. The cost of supplies added up, especially for a widowed mother.
“He had to get a job at 16 to help pay for his supplies,” Rogers said.
She said her son told her being a diabetic is hard enough — everyone should access to the supplies they need.
Alan Hawkins, of Monongalia County, said he has lived 63 years with no severe complications from his Type 1 diabetes because he has access to the supplies he needs and a supportive care team because of his good insurance.
“I am the exception but I should be the example,” he said.
Hawkins has an insulin pump, which he said has changed his life beyond compare. Because of his insurance, he pays $650 a year for his supplies. Without, he would have to pay over $16,000.
“This pump changed my life and I want to be a part of the legislation that provides this for people,” he said.
Rohrbach and Fleishauer said they believe the bill will be well heard and once again have bipartisan support.
Several states have made efforts to reduce insulin costs for their residents in recent years, including Kentucky and Ohio.
Federally, the Trump Administration released an executive order requiring federally qualified health centers that participate in the 340B program to pass on the savings they receive on insulin directly to patients. The order was finalized in December and would be implemented in 2022, however the Biden Administration has frozen the implementation while it reviews orders from the previous administration.
Most health centers report they already pass along this savings.