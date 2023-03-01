WILLIAMSON — Mingo County Schools Superintendent Johnny Branch recognized three county instructors last Tuesday for their innovative approaches to teaching students inside their classrooms.
Teacher Takara Roberts was recognized for her work implementing the science of reading in her classroom.
Roberts said through the strategies she has implemented she has seen “tremendous growth” for her students.
Additionally, Stephanie Fabin, who teaches second grade, and Jennifer Sparks, who teaches third, were recognized for their work with the “Fast Forward” pilot program.
“There are 10 classrooms that have been chosen across the state to operate this pilot,” Branch said. “Two of them are in Mingo County...This program is called Fast Forward, and Fast Forward is a program that they say in other states they’re seeing up to two years of growth.”
