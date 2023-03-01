Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

 Nancy Peyton Brown | Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON — Mingo County Schools Superintendent Johnny Branch recognized three county instructors last Tuesday for their innovative approaches to teaching students inside their classrooms.

Teacher Takara Roberts was recognized for her work implementing the science of reading in her classroom.

