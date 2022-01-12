WILLIAMSON — Mingo County Commissioner Thomas Taylor was re-elected as the group’s president during its first meeting of 2022.
The commission also voted to keep its meeting dates and times the same, with meetings set for the first Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m. and the third Tuesday of the month at 4 p.m.
The commission also adopted the following holidays to be observed, when the Mingo County Courthouse will be closed:
- New Year’s Day (Jan. 1, 2022)
- Martin Luther King Day (Jan. 17, 2022)
- President’s Day (Feb. 21, 2022)
- Primary Election Day (May 10, 2022)
- Memorial Day (May 30, 2022)
- Juneteenth (June 17, 2022)
- WV Day (June 20, 2022)
- Independence Day (July 4, 2022)
- Labor Day (Sept. 5, 2022)
- Columbus Day (Oct. 10, 2022)
- General Election Day (Nov. 8, 2022)
- Veterans Day (Nov. 11, 2022)
- Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, and Friday, Nov. 25, 2022)
- Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (Dec. 26, 2022)
- New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day (Jan. 2, 2023)
- Any other holidays the state adopts throughout the year
Hours at the Mingo County Courthouse will remain the same for 2022.
In regular business, the commission heard updates on a lengthy list of grants, including:
- VOCA Grant — Prosecutor’s Office
- VOCA Grant — Sheriff Dept.
- WVCFIA Grant — Fire Suppression System
- USDA Grant — Sheriff Dept.
- SCBG — Beech Creek Water Project
- Ben Creek Phase 2 Water Project
- Emergency Management Planning Grant
- Emergency Management Planning Grant Supplement
- Records Management & Preservation Grant — County Clerk
- Records Management & Preservation Grant — Circuit Clerk
- Records Management & Preservation Grant — Assessor
- Homeland Security Grant
- Electronics Recycling Grant
- ARP Grant
- Litter Grant
- Broadband Grant
- Court Security Fund Grant
- Spay/Neuter Grant
- Community Development Block Grant — Housing Authority
- Community Development Block Grant — Site Remediation
- Community Development Block Grant — Hanover Water Project
- Appalachian Regional Commission — Chattaroy Sewer Project
The Mingo County Commission is scheduled to meet in regular session at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.