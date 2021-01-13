WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission conducted its first meeting of 2021 on Wednesday, Jan. 6, inside the Mingo County Courthouse. The meeting was also the first for newly elected Republican Commissioner Gavin Smith.
During the reorganization portion of the meeting, the commission unanimously chose Thomas Taylor as president.
Taylor, who is also a Republican after recently switching his political party, takes over for Diann Hannah, who served as president for 2020.
Next up, the commission had to name president pro tempore, and Smith made a motion for Hannah to serve in that capacity. Taylor seconded the motion, and Hannah was unanimously chosen.
The commission unanimously voted to keep Tina Abbott as the county’s purchasing agent and identified Bank of Mingo, Community Trust Bank, First National Bank and BB&T as the county’s depository banks. The purchasing agent can approve purchases up to $5,000, but anything more than $5,000 must be approved by the commission.
After changing their meeting times in 2020, the commission also decided to keep the same dates and times for their regular meetings in 2021. The commission meets at 9 a.m. the first Wednesday of every month and at 4 p.m. the third Tuesday.
The courthouse will and all county offices will remain open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and they will observe the holiday schedule set forth by the West Virginia Supreme Court.
The commission also set the dates and times for the Board of Equalization meetings for 2021, which will be held in February. The meetings and times are as follows:
- Feb. 1 at 9 a.m.
- Feb. 3 at 11:30 a.m.
- Feb. 8 at 1 p.m.
- Feb. 11 at 9 a.m.
- Feb. 16 at 3 p.m.
- Feb. 19 at 9 a.m.
- Feb. 24 at 9 a.m.
- Feb. 26 at 1 p.m.
In other business, Taylor was also named to serve on the Jail Authority Board while Gavin Smith was unanimously chosen to replace former Commission Greg “Hootie” Smith to the Mingo County Airport Authority Board.
Julius Cooper was also unanimously re-appointed to another five-year term on the Airport Authority Board.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield addressed the commission on behalf of the public and thanked the commissioners for their cooperation and allowing him to place the new 2021 sign on top of The Coal House for the city’s New Year Celebration.