CHARLESTON — Tamarack Foundation for the Arts has announced the first round of recipients of the Pandemic Relief Mini-grants. The foundation awarded a total of $67,500 in mini-grants to six individual artists and three nonprofit organizations. Funds will be used to sustain, create and restore pandemic-impacted arts-related jobs and arts programming in Southern West Virginia.
The Pandemic Relief Mini-grant recipients and projects include:
- Jes Reger, Wheeling, Beginners Nature in Watercolor Traveling Workshop: Reger, a watercolorist and teaching artist, will facilitate free watercolor workshops in five Southern West Virginia communities.
- Dana Evans, Verdunville, Shawnee Island Park Murals: In collaboration with local leadership, Evans will paint dual murals in the city of Logan.
- Gary Bowling, Bluefield, The Circus, Circus Experience and Steampunk World: In collaboration with other artists, Bowling will complete two permanent exhibitions at the Gary Bowling’s House of Art at the Ramsey School.
- Stella Gregory, Sutton, Athena’s Stained Glass On-line Classes: Gregory, a stained glass artist and instructor, will use funds to create educational videos, and take an entrepreneurial workshop with The WV Hive Network as she prepares to create income during post-teaching retirement years.
- Amy McLaughlin, Charleston, New River Gorge Creative Community-in-Residence: McLaughlin will recruit and host four West Virginia artists for the March 2023 residency program at Lafayette Flats in Fayetteville. McLaughlin will collaborate with the Love Hope Center for the Arts to connect the residents to the community during their stay.
- Psychoflauge, Cowen, Introduction to Paper-quilt and Video Collage: Psychoflauge, multimedia artist, will host paper quilting and video collage synthesis classes culminating in community art shows and will partner with the Love Hope Center for the Arts in Fayetteville.
- Thomas Jude, Delbarton, Highwall Music Festival: Jude will organize the Highwall Music Festival in Matewan in partnership with the Devil’s Backbone Adventure Resort on Oct. 15.
- Step By Step, Charleston/Harts, Elaine Purkey Musical Heritage Series: Step By Step operates 19 afterschool programs in Lincoln, Logan, and Kanawha counties and will use funds to support the renewal of cross generational music instruction and performance, pioneered by the late Elaine Purkey, through a monthly Saturday Arts and Enrichment School at the Big Ugly Community Center.
- Love Hope Center for the Arts, Fayetteville: They will use funds for operating support.
The foundation invites communities to follow and support the progress of the sub-awardees’ projects and programming. Contact information for sub-awardees is available upon request. Contact Kandi Workman at kandi@tamarackfoundation.org.
The Pandemic Relief Mini-grant is supported by the National Endowment for the Arts American Rescue Plan funds. In total, the foundation will disperse $210,000 over two years in the form of 28 mini-grants that will impact 14 Southern West Virginia counties, serving Braxton, Boone, Clay, Fayette, Kanawha (selected areas only), Lincoln, Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Nicholas, Wayne, Webster and Wyoming.
The foundation is currently reviewing Round 2 applications and seeking applications for Round 3. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until Oct. 31 or until funds are depleted, whichever comes first. Access the mini-grant application at tamarackfoundation.org.grants/.