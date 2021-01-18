MOUNT GAY — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is seeking applicants for AmeriCorps College Ambassadors who will work to inform and support students and help spread the word that West Virginia offers free community college.
College Ambassadors provide support and information about the college application and West Virginia Invest process, and are placed around the state on community college campuses. AmeriCorps members partner with public high schools to provide support in three primary areas: outreach to assist in the enrollment process, promote higher education and support students through the first day of school.
Members will be required to make an eight-month commitment to the program. A portion of the member’s time is spent in training and in-service projects. Members are required to attend personal and professional development workshops throughout the year.
Interested applicants can visit educationalliance.org/college-ambassadors for more information. The deadline to apply is Jan. 20.
For more information, contact Southern’s Recruitment and Outreach Specialist Shelby Porter at 304-896-7403 or Shelby.Porter@southernwv.edu.