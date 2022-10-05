Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN — Southern West Virginia Health System plans to merge Hygeia Facilities Foundation, Inc. into its Federally Qualified Health Center network of primary care facilities, according to a news release.

The merger is projected to be completed by February.

