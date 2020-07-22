LOGAN — The reopening plan for Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is a little more uncertain due to the ever-increasing number of positive coronavirus cases throughout the region.
During a meeting of the SWVCTC board of directors held via Zoom teleconference on Thursday, July 16, recently appointed president Dr. Pamela Alderman said the original intent was to do a “soft reopening” of Southern’s campuses on July 20 with a staggered number of employees slowly returning to normal work by Aug. 3.
However, with the increase in daily COVID-19 infections, Alderman said employees will likely continue to operate remotely. The date of reopening is now uncertain, but officials did go over measures that will be taken once that day comes.
Joe Linville, director of campus operations in Logan, said a number of plexiglass shields have been purchased, and employees will be advised to wear masks and follow social distancing procedures. Additionally, a CDC symptom checklist has been included as part of a form that will be given to employees.
“We’re asking for the employees to fill this out and to give this to the director of human resources upon return,” Alderman said.
Employees will also have a second form to fill out in which they are asked if they believe they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
Alderman said COVID-19 testing will not take place at any SWVCTC campus because the cost would be “astronomical,” adding that additional medical professionals would have to be hired in order to do the testing.
During the half-hour meeting, the board also discussed measures that will be taken for when students return to campus. Alderman said virtual delivery of classes is increasingly likely during the fall semester due to the uptick in coronavirus cases.
Linville said only two people will be allowed in a restroom at one time if social distancing can be maintained; otherwise, restrooms are limited to one person, and they will be deep-cleaned every evening. Linville has also instructed Logan’s campus to set up an area in the bookstore for student services appointments so social distancing may be maintained, and he has asked the other SWVCTC campuses to do the same.
Although there will be no screening at the door, students are advised to keep a log of who they are in contact with. No extra guests other than students and employees will be allowed on campus.
At the meeting’s conclusion, the board unanimously voted to adopt a reopening plan to submit to the chancellor for West Virginia Community and Technical College Education.
The SWVCTC COVID-19 reopening guidelines can be found at www.southernwv.edu/coronavirus.
“The safety of our employees and our students is my number one priority,” Alderman said. “I am not going to have employees return to campuses until I know we’re going to be safe, and as these numbers go up, we will know we’re going to continue to work remotely, and I will tell you, our employees have done an excellent job … faculty, staff, everyone’s done an excellent job working remotely.”