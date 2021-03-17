LOGAN — The local community will benefit from a major food distribution later this month, thanks to a program that is partnering with Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
A tractor-trailer will arrive on the Logan campus of SWVCTC, bringing 1,200 boxes, weighing 30 pounds each, containing milk, dairy, produce and meat. Distribution will be Friday, March 26, beginning at 10 a.m. Boxes will also be available on the Williamson, Boone and Wyoming campuses.
“With the recent devastation of flooding that hit the local area, this is coming at just the right time,” according to Dr. Pamela L. Alderman, president of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College. “It’s hard for many of area residents to make ends meet during this difficult time. This will provide them with some much-needed assistance.”
The boxes are funded by the Society of Saint Andrew of Lynchburg, Virginia, America’s oldest and largest gleaning organization. Their operation includes volunteers who save fresh produce every year and use it to feed hungry people all across the nation.
Gleaning is the act of collecting excess fresh foods from farms, gardens, farmers markets, grocers, restaurants, state/county fairs or any other sources in order to provide it to those in need.
Campus student organizations will join in the distribution of the boxes.