MOUNT GAY, W.Va. — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is announcing the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. Southern students carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours and earning a grade point average (GPA) of 3.25 or higher are eligible to be placed on the dean’s list.
For the Williamson campus:
BELFRY, KY.: Savannah T. Dotson, Donovan J. Neace.
BREEDEN: Tommie R. Pennington.
BURNWELL, KY.: Kayla B. Christian.
CHAPMANVILLE: Clarissa B. Chippent, Sadona C. Keller.
CRUM: Kaitlynn Marie Smith, Kimberly Michelle Stevens.
CYCLONE: David T. Bailey.
DELBARTON: Crystal J. Adkins, Caylee C. Akers, Kasey Michele Baldwin, Zachary Browning, Jodie L. Cisco, Stacy Clay, Rikki R. Collins, Austin T. Hinkle, Ashley N. Jackson, Jacob I. Justice, Savannah Moon, Jamie L. Moore, Steven Mullins, Micah Muncy, Corey Preece, Aileen Vinson.
DINGESS: Deven T. Vance.
FOREST HILLS, KY.: Hannah Claire Smith.
GILBERT: Corey D. Lester, Madison Taylor.
HARTS: Savannah P. Neil.
HATFIELD, KY. : Derick M. Lyons.
IKES FORK: Breanna Paige Riffe.
KERMIT: Kalista C. Brewer, Layken Hale, Shawna Mills, Makala Richardson, Christian M. Stroud, Timothy K. Sturgell.
LENORE: Jasmine D. Blankenship, Kelli Contos, Victoria Johnson, June E. Ward.
LOGAN: Michael Hall, Jessica Lynn Loggins, Dillan H. Sexton, Megan P. Townsend.
LORADO: Alexa R. James.
LOVELY, KY.: Amanda Hensley.
MATEWAN: Peyton C. Davis, Angela N. Marcum, Gina Newsome, Patricia Sparks.
MCANDREWS, KY.: Cameron C. Tackett.
MCCARR, KY.: Jamie D. Cantrell.
MOUNT GAY: Sierra Dawn Goodfellow, Cheryl L. Loggins.
MULLENS: Austin L. Burks.
NORTH MATEWAN: David E. Estepp.
OMAR: Crystal Jones.
PIKEVILLE, KY.: Sherry R. Mccoy.
RED JACKET: Britany S. Bryant.
SIDNEY, KY.: Emily G. Maynard, Crystal Smith.
SOUTH WILLIAMSON, KY.: Chase P. Fitzpatrick.
VARNEY: Rebecca Collins.
WHARNCLIFFE: Jeffery Runyon.
WILLIAMSON: Tanya L. Ball, Lauren Gallimore, Briona L. Haynes, Nathaniel D. Honaker, Amanda N. Justice, Keri Lovell-Whitt, Melanie Reed, Cashena D. Rouse, Regan Savage, Lacie White, Markah J. York.