MOUNT GAY – Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is registering students for 12-week classes at all of Southern’s locations through Thursday, Sept. 10, according to a news release. The classes will be held virtually beginning Monday, Sept. 14.
Southern’s 12-week classes are geared toward first-time college students. The classes are full-credit, general education courses that are designed to help students who may need a more flexible schedule. Financial aid opportunities may still available for qualifying students. Visit southernwv.edu to learn more.