Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College received formal notification and an official record of action taken concerning the institution by the Institutional Actions Council (IAC) of the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) at its meeting on Feb. 28.

The date of this action constitutes the effective date of the institution’s new status with HLC. The Institutional Actions Council of the Higher Learning Commission continued the accreditation of Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College with the next Reaffirmation of Accreditation in 2032-33.

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings