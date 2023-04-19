Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College has an array of programs to fit students’ needs for higher education.
Southern provides opportunities for students to earn skills to obtain certification and/or degrees for most endeavors. SWVCTC is a local source for the community to better their professional development.
According to the school, Southern provides accessible, affordable, quality education and training that promotes success for those they serve in the local communities and beyond.
Popular programs include a renowned nursing program including related health care programs. Additionally, they encompass general studies and humanities, business management, marketing and related support services.
Additionally, SWVCTC offers technical programs such as licensing to drive a truck, linemen training and welding, among others.
Individuals interested in enrolling for a course, but not receiving a grade may audit a class. In auditing a course, the student pays the regular tuition and fees for the course, receives instruction and participates in classroom activities but does not receive a grade.
The final grade of “AU” will be recorded on the student’s transcript. For those cut from a curious mind, this is a great solution, according to the school.
During the fall and spring terms, a class may be changed from audit to credit and vice versa within the first two weeks of the official start date of the class. During the third or fourth week if the student wants to change from audit to credit or vice versa, the instructor’s written permission must be secured.
Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College was founded in 1960 as the Logan and Williamson branches of Marshall College and renamed as branches of Marshall University status in 1961.
Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is a community college with its main campus in Mount Gay. SWVCTC was established as an independently accredited, comprehensive community college on July 1, 1971. Since 1971, the college has continued to expand its academic workforce development and community service offerings.
Southern is dedicated to helping students obtain an affordable education. You can learn more about financial aid, advising, and scholarships on the Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College website. Registration for the summer and fall 2023 terms for all students is April 17.
