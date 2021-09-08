Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College hits a milestone this year, and the local college is kicking off a year-long celebration with a special meeting and news conference in the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13. President Dr. Pam L. Alderman says several big announcements that affect the school’s students, employees and the local community will be made.
The school has been working on re-branding the institution with a new logo, colors and messaging. The front sign near the road entrance on the Logan campus has been covered with tarps and ropes indicating a change is coming.
“Several of us have been keeping secrets,” Alderman said. “Frankly, we’ve been waiting on approval for several things before the official announcements could be made. We are extremely excited to finally share this information with everyone.”
The news conference is open to the public, and there will be giveaways.
“We plan on making this more than just a typical announcement,” Alderman said. “We are celebrating. So expect fun, surprises and, of course, cake. We look forward to seeing everyone there.”
After the Sept. 13 meeting in Logan, school officials plan to bring the party to its other campuses.
On Tuesday afternoon, Logan Mayor Serafino Nolletti signed a proclamation at city hall declaring Sept. 13 as Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Day in Logan. The mayor signed the proclamation “because SWVCTC has been an integral part of our community for the past 50 years, and because Southern has trained so many of our business leaders, workers and residents who have inspired and driven our workforce, and because Southern has partnered with us for many community events and activities.”