WILLIAMSON — A Mingo County man has sued AutoZone and a manufacturer after a battery he purchased in a Kentucky store exploded and injured him.
Craig Davis of Matewan filed his lawsuit against AutoZone Parts Inc. and Clarios LLC in Mingo Circuit Court. Clarios was formerly known as Johnson Controls Battery Group Inc.
According to his complaint, Davis purchased a Valucraft battery for his vehicle in September 2017 from the AutoZone store in South Williamson, Kentucky. He says that battery exploded on him March 23, 2019, in Meador in Mingo County.
He says the explosion caused severe injuries to various parts of his body and that the battery was negligently designed, manufactured, inspected, tested, marketed and/or sold by the defendants.
Davis accuses the defendant companies of strict liability and negligence as well as breach of contract and implied warranties.
He seeks joint and several compensatory damages, court costs, attorney fees, pre- and post-judgment interest and other relief up to $75,000.
Davis is being represented by Greg K. Smith of the Law Office of Greg K. Smith in Williamson. The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Miki Thompson.
MOUNT GAY — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with West Virginia State University to offer students a Criminal Justice 2 + 2 program.
The 2 + 2 program allows students who earn an Associate in Applied Science in Criminal Justice from Southern to be accepted into West Virginia State University’s Criminal Justice baccalaureate degree program and have a seamless transition.
“Our Criminal Justice program has historically been among our most successful and popular programs,” Dr. Pamela L. Alderman, president of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, said. “We are proud to partner with West Virginia State University, and we’re proud to give our students the chance to further their education.”
Southern’s Criminal Justice program is offered exclusively online and is accepting students for the Fall 2020 semester. For more information, visit southernwv.edu.