MOUNT GAY — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College has begun registering students for the summer and fall 2020 semesters, according to a news release.
If you are already admitted or a current student, you are encouraged to contact your academic adviser as soon as possible. If you are interested in enrolling but haven’t yet applied, applications are also being accepted.
To learn more, visit www.southernwv.edu.
Faculty and staff advisers are working remotely and are ready to assist students. If you have general questions about advising, financial aid or disability services, call 1-800-798-2821.