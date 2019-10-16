WILLIAMSON — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College recently hosted the annual Community Appreciation Day dinner as part of the 47th annual King Coal Festival in Williamson.
The dinner has been a staple in the Williamson community for more than 30 years.
Southern’s Interim President Samuel Litteral was on hand for the festivities.
“Of course, the King Coal Festival is a staple in our area, and always gives folks the chance to have a lot of fun and visit,” Litteral said. “This community appreciation dinner is a way for us to thank the community for always supporting this college, and to celebrate the history we all share together.”
The assembled crowd enjoyed a traditional meal of pinto beans, cornbread, fried potatoes, sauerkraut and wieners, as well as drinks and dessert, all provided by Rusty’s Diner located on the Williamson campus. Local musicians performed.
“This day is way for us to thank the community for being a part of Southern,” said Perry Jobe, director of campus operations on the Williamson campus.