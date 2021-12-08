WILLIAMSON — Job seekers and employers are invited to a job fair on the Williamson campus of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, in the Armory on the Williamson campus. Attendance is free.
The job fair was created specifically with smaller employers in the retail, restaurant, small manufacturing and service industries. Nonprofits are also welcome.
“We’ve all seen the impact the pandemic has had on area businesses, specifically as it relates to their struggle recruiting and retaining qualified employees,” said Southern’s Dean of Professional and Technical Studies, Dr. David Lemmon. “Sometimes that looks like small businesses shutting their doors early or for entire days due to the limited labor pool. That’s what we aim to address with this job fair.”
Lemmon said businesses everywhere are looking to offer increased wages or benefits to fresh talent.
Southern’s new Electrical Lineman instructor, Charles Isaacs, will also be on hand to discuss the college’s new program.
Participating businesses include Workforce West Virginia, United Talent, NGK, GMS, Blackhawk Mining, Jennmar Services, Reeds Spray Foam Insulation, West Virginia State Police, Williamson Police Department, Williamson Fire Department, Advance Auto Parts, Williamson Health and Wellness, WV National Guard, EMF, Bank of Mingo, Mingo Co. Sheriffs Department, Boone Memorial Hospital, Mingo County Board of Educations, West Virginia Department of Natural Resources, BLM Trucking, Pikeville Medical Center, Division of Rehabilitation and others.