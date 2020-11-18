MOUNT GAY, W.Va. — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College has named Darrell Taylor the new chief student services officer.
“The timing is perfect, and I am really excited about leading this part of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College,” Taylor said in a news release. “We have new leadership and a rekindled spirit. These are exciting times.”
Taylor has 31 years of higher education experience, including work at Concord University, Bluefield State College, New River Community and Technical College, and Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College. He has a bachelor of arts in psychology, a master of arts in counseling and graduate coursework in higher education administration and leadership studies.
“We are grateful to have Darrell in this role and all of the knowledge and experience he brings with him,” Dr. Pamela L. Alderman, Southern’s president, said in the release. “I have no doubt he will do great things.”
Taylor is a past president of the West Virginia Association of Educational Opportunity Program Personnel and a recipient of the Mid-Eastern Association of Educational Opportunity Program Personnel’s Outstanding Service Award. He has successfully written for approximately $2 million in grant awards. While most of his work experience at Southern has been in Student Services, he has worked in Academic Affairs and Institutional Research.
Taylor is a real estate investor, entrepreneur and coaches girls’ volleyball, basketball and softball. He lives a few miles north of Gilbert with his wife of 28 years and their three daughters.