MOUNT GAY — Southern WV Community and Technical College was named one of the “2022 Great Colleges to Work For,” with special designation this year as an “Honor Roll” institution.
A news conference was held Monday, Sept. 12, in the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center on the Logan campus of the school.
In 2022, there are 10 recognition categories. Honor Roll distinction means the institution was recognized most often across those 10 categories — a first for SWVCTC.
This is the school’s seventh year participating in the program.
Based on the results of the employee engagement survey and IQ submission, ModernThink has identified Southern as a college that excels in seven categories, including job satisfaction and support, mission and pride, supervisor/department chair effectiveness, confidence in senior leadership, shared governance, faculty experience, and diversity, inclusion and belonging. ModernThink is a strategic human capital consulting firm.
“This is a very satisfying affirmation of Southern, but our real goal is not recognition — it’s being a community that values the needs and contributions of every individual. In that sense, everyone at Southern helps to make this a great place to work,” said SWVCTC President Dr. Pamela L. Alderman.
The survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institution questionnaire that captured employment data and workplace policies from each institution, and a survey administered to faculty, administrators and professional support staff. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was employee feedback.
According to the school, 212 institutions participated in 2022, including 130 four-year institutions and 82 two-year institutions. Additionally, 68 institutions are recognized as a 2022 Great College to Work For, including 46 four-year institutions and 22 two-year institutions.
In 2022, 42 institutions are on the Honor Roll, recognized as standouts in their size categories.
“While the higher education space is generally not well known for its agility or its ability to effect change quickly, the institutions recognized in this year’s Great Colleges to Work For program have proven otherwise,” said Richard K. Boyer, principal and managing partner at ModernThink. “They’ve managed and orchestrated change rather than be victims of it, all the while remaining true to their stewardship of the institution’s culture.”