LOGAN — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College held its 2021 commencement ceremony Saturday, May 15.
Due to the pandemic, the ceremony was scheduled as a virtual event. Still, graduates were honored for completing their degrees in various fields.
The ceremony took place in the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center on the Logan campus on a decorated stage with President Dr. Pam Alderman, staff and employees.
Guest speakers included Gov. Jim Justice and Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito.
“During these uncertain days, we appreciate the patience and understanding of the students, their parents, families and friends. We hope that we can all be together next year for this celebration,” Alderman said. “I am extremely proud of all our graduates and their accomplishments at our institution.”
The entire commencement video is online at https://youtu.be/Vs20ZrdpriM.
Smaller ceremonies were able to be held on the Logan campus for the Nursing, Radiology Technology, Medical Laboratory Technology and Surgical Technology programs.
Southern also recently hosted three other virtual events. The National Society of Leadership and Success held its virtual induction Friday, April 23. Southern’s TANF program held its virtual banquet celebration Thursday, May 6, and students were inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society on Friday, May 14.
The local college will celebrate its 50th anniversary next school year. Various events are planned on all of its campuses.