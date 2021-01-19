MOUNT GAY — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is extending registration for its Spring 2021 semester.
Advisors, financial aid and admissions will be available via Southern’s new SSConnect to enroll students for the new semester. Advisors will be available through Thursday, Jan. 21, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day.
To connect, just go to https://zoom.us/my/ssconnect. Or, if you’d rather call from your phone, you can reach SWVCTC at 646-876-9923 and use the Meeting ID 949 650 1957 to connect with advisors, financial aid and admissions.
Southern’s Spring 2021 semester began Tuesday, Jan. 19, with classes offered online, virtually, and hybrid — the same way Southern delivered classes for the Fall 2020 semester.