MOUNT GAY — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College has extended their hours to help register students for the upcoming Spring 2021 semester, which begins Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Students can speak one-on-one with an advisor to sign up for classes, and get help with financial aid, admissions and records using their new SSConnect.
SWVCTC will have advisors available these days and times: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 16.
Visit https://zoom.us/my/ssconnect. You can also call 646-876-9923 and use the Meeting ID 949 650 1957 to connect with Southern at SSConnect.
Southern’s Spring 2021 semester will be offered online, virtually and hybrid — the same way Southern delivered classes for the fall 2020 semester.