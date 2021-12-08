After spending nearly 30 years as a state trooper, David Lemmon is now on a different mission.
Lemmon is now serving as dean of Professional and Technical Studies at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College. He was raised at Cross Lanes and has lived in Chapmanville for more than 27 years.
Lemmon joined the West Virginia State Police in 1992, and was assigned to the Logan Detachment upon graduating from the academy. He was awarded Trooper of the Year in 1996.
Lemmon retired from the West Virginia State Police as major, chief of professional development, research and recruiting.
He is also a graduate of the 222nd Session FBI National Academy and 55th DEA Drug Commander Schools, both in Quantico, Virginia.
After retiring, he worked as a state career and technical education coordinator for the West Virginia Department of Education for about 18 months before becoming to Southern.
Lemmon says he considers himself a lifetime learner, and enjoys the environment at the college and its leadership. He earned degrees from Marshall University and West Virginia State University.
“I believe Southern is truly a great asset providing much-needed opportunities to our communities, requiring the continued support of its citizens,” Lemmon said.
Lemmon says he would like to see Southern continue to maintain its commitment to meeting the ever-changing demands of area residents.
“Dave’s background and ties with the local community will contribute greatly towards enhancing the college’s position in professional and technical studies,” said President Dr. Pamela Alderman. “We are lucky to have him with us.”
Lemmon says he is excited about launching the Electrical Line Worker program in Williamson, the CDL program and the Diesel Repair program.