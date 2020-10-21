MOUNT GAY — Doug Kennedy is the new director of campus operations for the Williamson Campus, according to a news release from Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
Kennedy has been serving as Southern’s director of human resources for the past three years.
Prior to coming to Southern, Kennedy had an extensive career in the coal industry. A native of Matewan in Mingo County, Kennedy is married to Liz Curry Kennedy and has twin daughters who attend college.
“I have confidence that Doug will nurture and strengthen the community ties we’ve built in the Williamson community, and he will be an asset in his new role,” Southern’s President Dr. Pamela L. Alderman said.