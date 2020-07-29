MOUNT GAY — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College has officially outlined updated plans for their fall semester.
- The fall semester will begin Monday, Aug. 17. For the foreseeable future, classes will be held virtually. If you are enrolled in a class that is slated to meet on a specific day and time, you will meet virtually via Zoom during that designated time. Your instructor will email you further information.
- Facilities are still closed, but Registrar Teri Wells will be available on the Logan campus from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday to meet with students by appointment. Call Wells at 304-896-7443, or email at teri.wells@southernwv.edu to make arrangements. You will be asked to wear a mask and follow proper physical distancing measures.
- It is necessary that some labs meet in person. These labs will be staggered throughout the week to maintain student safety while ensuring physical distancing. Students enrolled in these labs will receive further instructions at the beginning of the semester.
- For any questions or concerns about the upcoming semester, students should reach out to their advisor or class instructor. Southern email, the website southernwv.edu and the school’s social media pages will continue to post the most current and accurate information.
“Above all, Southern is committed to ensuring the safety of our students and staff,” said SWVCTC President Dr. Pamela L. Alderman. “Information can change quickly. This pandemic has changed our world so much, but we appreciate everyone’s patience and adaptability in the face of these changes and challenges.”
SWVCTC is currently enrolling students for the fall semester, and will be register students for full-term 16-week classes until Thursday, Aug. 13. For more information, visit southernwv.edu.