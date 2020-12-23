MOUNT GAY — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College’s Spring 2021 semester will begin Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, with classes being offered online, virtually and hybrid — the same way Southern delivered classes for the Fall 2020 semester.
Students enrolled in a class that is slated to meet on a specific day and time will meet virtually — via Zoom or some other videoconferencing service — during that designated time. Instructors will send out further instructions closer to the beginning of the new semester.
It is necessary that some labs and clinicals meet in person. These labs will be staggered throughout the week to maintain student safety while ensuring guidelines are being followed.
“We tried to look at every scenario and each factor that could affect our students,” Southern’s President, Dr. Pamela L. Alderman, said.
“Ultimately, with the COVID-19 numbers trending as they are, we could not take the risk of meeting in-person, but we have hope that things will be back to some normalcy soon. Our students, faculty and staff are navigating these unprecedented times with resilience and perseverance, and I could not be prouder.”
Students who have questions or concerns about the upcoming semester are encouraged to reach out to their academic advisor or class instructor. Students are also encouraged to regularly check their Southern email for important messages and details.
Southern will be registering students for the full-term 16-week classes until Wednesday, Jan. 13. For more information, visit southernwv.edu.