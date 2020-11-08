MOUNT GAY — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College will begin registering students for their Spring 2021 semester on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Students may contact their academic advisor, or call our Student Services helpline at 304-896-7100. Southern’s campuses are still closed to the public, so future students are encouraged to call ahead of time before registering in person.
Southern will be registering students for the full-term 16-week classes until Jan. 13. The Spring 2021 semester will begin Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Southern offers more than 50 programs for a fast-tracked career option, and fully transferable credits for any student interested in beginning their academic career at Southern and then transferring to another institution of higher learning to further their education. For a complete list of classes and programs available, visit southernwv.edu.
There are financial aid and scholarship opportunities available to qualifying students.