MOUNT GAY — The two finalists for the position of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College president will soon meet for interviews with faculty, staff and students, as well as interested community members.
Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus State of Emergency, all meetings will be held remotely via videoconferencing. For more information on how the interviews will go, visit Southern’s Presidential search page at https://www.southernwv.edu/administration/presidential-search/.
Persons attending the interview sessions will have the opportunity to pose questions to the candidates and submit feedback to Dr. Lisa Haddox-Heston, chair of the College’s Presidential Search Committee and its Board of Governors.
The meeting with finalist Dr. Pamela Alderman will be Wednesday, April 8. Alderman is dean of the Bert Bradford School of Health Sciences, chair of the Capito Department of Nursing and professor of Nursing at the University of Charleston.
The meetings with Timothy Hood will be Thursday, April 9. Hood is president of Highland Community College in Illinois.
The community is encouraged to call in and pose questions to each candidate. The community interviews will be held for each candidate beginning at 4 p.m. on their designated day.