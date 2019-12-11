MOUNT GAY — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is accepting applications for its Nursing and Allied Health programs for Fall 2020, according to a news release.
Anyone interested in enrolling in one of these programs must complete and submit an application for consideration. The applications may be found on Southern’s website at southernwv.edu.
Applications for Southern’s Nursing Program will be accepted until Feb. 10, 2020; applications for Southern’s Allied Health programs will be accepted until March 9. Southern’s Allied Health Programs include Medical Assisting, Medical Laboratory Technology, Paramedic Science, Radiologic Technology, Respiratory Care Technology and Surgical Technology.
For more information, contact Mandy Lester at 304-896-7429 or mandy.lester@southernwv.edu.