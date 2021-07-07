MATEWAN — The town of Matewan held its swearing-in ceremony for the winners of the municipal election last month on Thursday, July 1.
Taking the oath of office for a full term as mayor was Matt Moore, who was appointed to the position last December.
Moore’s wife, Crystal, took the oath to once again serve as town recorder. She was unopposed for the position on the June ballot.
Larry Ross, Angela Gooslin, Marsha Lockard, Tonya Jones and Michael Dotson were sworn in to serve in the five town council positions.
The ceremony was held on the second floor of the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum building, which was dedicated to United Mine Workers of America President Cecil E. Roberts last month.