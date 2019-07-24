The Kentucky State Police, along with other law enforcement agencies in Kentucky and West Virginia, are still looking for homicide suspect Charles Blevins.
KSP obtained an arrest warrant last week for murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for Blevins, 37, a resident of Williamson.
Blevins is wanted in the shooting death of Adrian Smith, 44, from Cleveland, W.Va., in Webster County.
Anyone having contact with Blevins is urged to use extreme caution, as he is considered armed and dangerous.
The shooting occurred at a playground in South Williamson, Ky., around 8 p.m. Saturday, July 6. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner's office.
Blevins is no stranger to law enforcement. He was convicted of a murder in Cabell County back in 2007.
Back in 2007, Blevins was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Travis Huff. Records show Blevins shot and killed Huff in Barboursville, W.Va. Two years later, Blevins was sentenced to life in prison.
In 2015 the original verdict was set aside and a new trial was ordered because of issues with his attorney. Blevins ended up pleading to a lesser charge of second-degree murder in that case and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Blevins told the court that he fired one shot that killed Huff during that hearing.
In February 2019, Blevins was released on parole while serving out his sentence.
This current investigation has been ongoing, and KSP detectives have been conducting interviews and processing evidence from the scene.
Anyone with any information on his location is asked to call the Kentucky State Police at 606-433-7711 or dial 911. All callers can remain anonymous. KSP Detective Jason Merlo is the lead investigator in the case.