WILLIAMSON — The recent surge of coronavirus cases continued over the past week in Mingo County, as 54 new cases were confirmed between Tuesday, July 21, and Monday, July 27, by the Mingo County Health Department.
The new cases ranged anywhere from 2 years to 75 years of age, and the patients are displaying a variety of symptoms, while some are displaying no symptoms.
Sixteen new cases were found in the county over the weekend as the new data brings Mingo County up to 104 new positive COVID-19 cases for the month of July alone, and 121 total cases.
Mingo County had only 17 positive cases at the end of June.
The increase in cases appear to be the result of diverse activities but involve travel and the attending of local events or functions, according to the health department.
The Mingo County Health Department is working to notify all those who were identified as being a close contact and are being instructed to quarantine for 14 days.
As of 9 a.m. Monday July 27, Mingo County has tested 2,452 people.
There have been 2,329 negative results, 43 people have recovered, and the county has experienced two COVID-19 related deaths. That leaves 76 current active cases in Mingo County.
All confirmed active cases will be isolated. Close contacts of active cases will be asked to self-quarantine and will continue to be monitored for signs and symptoms by the local health department.
To protect the patients’ privacy, no other information will be released.
The health department is asking the community to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, if possible, and obey all governor’s executive orders.
Those who think they need to be tested should contact your primary care provider, your local hospital or your local healthcare clinic.
For more information about COVID-19 visit the WV DHHR at www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. You may also call the Mingo County Health Department at 304-235-3570.