CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has ruled that a class action lawsuit may proceed against West Virginia American Water over a 2015 line break in Dunbar, West Virginia.
The high court issued the ruling this week denying West Virginia American Water’s request for a writ of prohibition seeking to undo a Kanawha County Circuit judge’s certification of the class action in 2022. The lawsuit was originally filed in 2017 by Richard Jeffries and Colours Beauty Salon.
“We are grateful that the court denied WVAW companies’ attempt to dismantle our class of customers, residents, and businesses that has now been certified twice in circuit court,” said Dante diTrapano, attorney for the plaintiffs.
The plaintiffs allege that they suffered damages as a result of West Virginia American Water’s negligence, breach of contract, and violations of the West Virginia Consumer Credit and Protection Act.
“We are anxious to get our ‘notice’ out to the class members and finally start litigating this case almost exactly eight years after the Dunbar main blew out in 2015. While sometimes the wheels of justice churn slowly, they inevitably reach the right result,” diTrapano said.
The water line break occurred on June 23, 2015, and affected water service to approximately 25,000 customers in western Kanawha, eastern Putnam, eastern Mason, and northern Lincoln counties in West Virginia, according to the lawsuit.
Customers began to experience outages and water pressure issues on that day. West Virginia American Water issued a precautionary boil water advisory for customers west of Dunbar and advised those customers to limit non-essential water use, the lawsuit alleges.
Service was restored on June 27, 2015, but further problems developed causing additional disruptions in service.
The plaintiffs allege West Virginia American Water was aware the main was unreliable and prone to breakage, yet failed to replace the main or make improvements to mitigate service disruptions in the event of a break, according to court documents.
The lawsuit further alleges that in 2011, the West Virginia Public Service Commission issued an order requiring West Virginia American Water to increase its “unacceptable” existing water main replacement rate but the water company failed to do so.
According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs allege the water main break and its repair resulted in two separate water service interruptions that caused outages, inadequate water pressure, and boil water advisories affecting approximately 25,000 West Virginia American Water customers for a period of three to seven days.
The plaintiffs sought to certify a class action lawsuit against West Virginia American Water for damages resulting from the water main break. In July 2022, Kanawha County Circuit Court granted the plaintiffs’ motion to certify an “issues” class under West Virginia Rules of Civil Procedure, which would allow the parties to litigate common issues of fact and law without certifying a full class, according to the Supreme Court’s ruling.
West Virginia American Water then filed a petition for a writ of prohibition with the Supreme Court, seeking to prevent the circuit court from proceeding with the “issues” class certification.
According to court documents, West Virginia American Water argued the determination of liability under the causes of action asserted by the plaintiffs required individualized assessments of the impact of the water main break as to each customer, destroying the required elements of commonality, typicality, predominance, and superiority under West Virginia Rule of Civil Procedure.
The circuit court found that there were overarching common issues as to West Virginia American Water’s liability that could be resolved through an “issues” class certification. The Supreme Court agreed with this finding and denied West Virginia American Water’s petition for a writ of prohibition.
The Supreme Court examined the five factors used to determine whether to grant a writ of prohibition in cases where it is claimed that the lower tribunal exceeded its legitimate powers, and found that none of the factors weighed in favor of granting the writ, according to the ruling.
Specifically, the Court found that West Virginia American Water had no other adequate means, such as direct appeal, to obtain the desired relief; West Virginia American Water would not be damaged or prejudiced in a way that is not correctable on appeal; the circuit court’s order was not clearly erroneous as a matter of law; the circuit court’s order was not an oft-repeated error or manifested persistent disregard for either procedural or substantive law; and there were no extraordinary circumstances present that would justify granting the writ, according to the ruling.
Justice William Wooten delivered the opinion of the court, which denied West Virginia American Water’s petition for a writ of prohibition. Justice Tim Armstead dissented and reserved the right to file a separate opinion.
A spokesperson for West Virginia American Water declined to comment Thursday.