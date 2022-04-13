JULIAN — A new development that includes a 3,000-acre, $325 million investment for a solar energy farm called Sun Park was unveiled at a press conference on April 4 at the West Virginia Training and Conference Center in Julian.
SEVA WV, is a component of Savion Energy and Sun Park serves as SAVA WV’s first major project.
Sun Park is to be nestled at Rock Creek Development Park on the former Hobet mining property which straddles both Boone and Lincoln counties.
The sprawling project would include a 2,800-acre industrial park and recreation area that includes lodging and hospitality while extending the Hatfield McCoy Trail System some 80 miles. This would include cabins and luxury chalets.
“When you look at this project, its an elephant and we’re going to be eating it one bite at a time,” said Devanna Corley, President of SEVA Inc. “And as we do that we are going to be relying people like all of you around this room to help get us there.”
The development will be powered by a solar field that will boast being the largest on the East Coast. It is projected to produce 250 megawatts of power.
“Today’s announcement is significant for our region,” said Senator Dr. Ron Stollings. “Thank you for your investment and thank you for selecting Southern West Virginia.”
He added, “Today’s announcement is an example of what can happen when we all work together, pulling in the common direction with a common vision.”
Boone County Commission President Craig Bratcher spoke about the fulfillment of a need.
“This is something Boone and Lincoln counties have needed for years,” he said. “We’ve been coal leaders for many years but with the coal decline, we have to move forward and we have to see the light at the end of the tunnel and for a long time we didn’t see that light.”
SEVA has 24 months from the effective date of the lease to submit copies of construction contracts to the state EDA. SEVA President Devanna Corley told Metro News last week that they intend to have the industrial park built by Nov. 4, 2024.
The project is expected to create 250 to 300 construction jobs with an average $30 per hour wage.
As for funding from the state of West Virginia, they are leasing the property to SEVA WV, but have not invested state funding in the project.