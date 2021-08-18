WILLIAMSON — The HeArt of West Virginia, a new organization that seeks to enrich the lives of southern West Virginia residents through both health and art, held their third art gallery of the summer in downtown Williamson on Saturday.
Summer Pop Up Gallery was aimed at all types of art. Saturday’s display followed the organization’s photography gallery in June and their recovery art gallery in July, which was aimed at showcasing art from individuals who have undergone — or currently are in — addiction recovery.
“This was our third one,” said Jim Pajarillo, director of The HeArt of West Virginia. “We wanted to have three during the summer, one for every month, and this one was open to all mediums, all artists. It’s nice that we’ve got good representation. We’ve got photography, we’ve got painting, we’ve got digital prints, we’ve got 3D Glowforge work right now, so it’s a nice variety of art mediums.”
The gallery featured about 50 pieces of art. Most of the participants who submitted artwork came from Logan and Williamson.
They included Holly Parr Densford, Hannah Buskirk of Mothposs Studio, Jessica Randolph, Lor Batausa, Hillary Hall, Taryn Conn, Nancy Peyton and Lindsey Lambert of Eldritch Lens Photography.
Like the previous two exhibitions, Saturday’s gallery was held inside Downtown Yoga in Williamson.
“I’m just glad to support Williamson and bring a change to our town,” said Heather Wolford, owner of Downtown Yoga. “I want to see it succeed more and bringing different artists here is going to bring hope and change.”
Pajarillo said he hopes such events eventually lead to the establishment of a permanent art gallery in the Williamson area.
“We’re just hoping that by having these galleries that we can, hopefully, lead to a more permanent gallery in Williamson — I think it’s something that we need,” Pajarillo said. “One thing I like the best about our shows is that we have a nice balance between Williamson and Logan artists. I think that’s something that we should pay attention to, and hopefully, we can be an outlet for artists outside of Williamson, because a lot of times in small towns, we don’t often think beyond our city limits when it comes to reaching out for artists.”