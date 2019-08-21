Williamson Daily News
WILLIAMSON - School is back in session for students and teachers in Mingo County as they had the first school day of the 2019-20 calendar year Wednesday, Aug. 14.
For many students it was their first time learning new subjects, meeting new teachers and making new friends as they move one step closer to obtaining their high school diploma.
At Williamson K-8, the parent drop-off line was backed up all the way to the old West End swimming pool as many parents wanted to see their kids off as school goes back into session.