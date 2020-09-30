For the first time since March amid the COVID-19 pandemic, students at schools in both Mingo and Pike counties are back in their buildings — at least for now.
Schools across the state of Kentucky reopened Monday, Sept. 28, after over a month of virtual learning after Gov. Andy Beshear’s shutdown in August.
Students at Belfry High School returned to strict guidelines as masks must be worn at all times, according to the BHS dress code, and temperature checks are mandatory prior to entering the building.
BHS announced recently that they had adopted an A and B block scheduling for the 2020 school term. Students will attend 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th period every Monday and Thursday and 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th periods on Tuesday and Friday.
On Wednesdays, all students will stay at home and have a day of virtual learning while the school undergoes a deep cleaning.
Across the Tug Fork River in Mingo County, students reported on Monday for their second day of in-person learning of the 2020 school year after the county was gold on the color-coding map designed for school re-entry and school activities.
Counties with a gold designation must increase student cohorting by limiting exposure of core groups and have no assemblies or large group activities.
Local education leaders must also work with county health officials to determine if increased mitigation and community engagement activities are necessary to prevent escalation of disease.
Students between grades 3-12 are also required to wear a mask at all times while they have a gold designation.
For athletic events, only parents and guardians are allowed while being gold, and according to WVSSAC guidelines, cheerleaders and bands may participate at home games.
Schools can only compete in-county or with other gold counties.
The first day of in-person schooling in Mingo County was Thursday, Sept. 17, the day following West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announcing the addition of the gold designation to the color-coding system.
The county landed a red designation the following day, which immediately suspends in-person instruction and begins remote learning the following school day. Mingo County remained a red county until the new map was released Saturday, Sept. 26, by the West Virginia Department and Education.