Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Tourism and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History invite all all West Virginia students in grades K-12 to participate in the 2023 Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition, according to a news release.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, Dec. 2. Only one entry may be submitted per student.

Tags

Recommended for you