WILLIAMSON – A storm impacting the area Friday afternoon left a bout of power outages and downed trees in its wake.
According to a statement from Mingo County Commission President Thomas Taylor, over 50 percent of the county was left without power following the storm. According to Taylor, Appalachian Power had provided no estimated restoration time for customers as of around 10:30 p.m. Friday.
“Our entire county was hit hard today with storms and all 11 fire departments were dispatched,” Taylor said. “We will do our best to keep you updated. Don’t hesitate to call 911 if needed. We appreciate all of our first responders hard work today.”
The city of Williamson additionally advised caution to those traveling downtown Friday, as debris from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ new roof project was scattered due to the winds.
“Do not drive in the area of the WVDHHR,” said a statement from Mayor Charlie Hatfield Friday afternoon. “DHHR has been preparing to install a new roof on their building and sadly some of their new roofing materials have blown over a one block radius. The materials contain products that could potentially cause damage to your vehicle and tires. Clean up is underway but please avoid the area.”